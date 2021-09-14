PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2021) Russian citizen Alexander Franchetti was brought on Tuesday to the court in Prague that will consider his preliminary detention, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Armed police officers wearing masks escorted Franchetti to the courtroom where the decision will be made.

Franchetti was wearing dark glasses. His daughter, Dia Franchetti, is present in the court hallway. Neither she nor reporters were allowed into the courtroom.

Franchetti's Czech lawyer declined to provide any comment before the hearing.