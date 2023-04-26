(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2023) The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Wednesday that it had foiled a terrorist attack against a naval clinical hospital of the Russian Defense Ministry in Simferopol, Crimea, and arrested the suspect.

"The FSB has foiled an illegal activity of a Russian citizen who tried to commit a terrorist attack on the territory of the Republic of Crimea against a healthcare facility of the Russian defense ministry. The suspect has been arrested by FSB officers over the preparation of a terrorist attack against a naval clinical hospital .

.. in Simferopol," the FSB said in a statement.

During the search, a homemade explosive device with nails and an explosive with incendiary elements were seized from the individual, according to the FSB.

A criminal case on terrorism and illegal acquisition, sale, storage or carrying of explosives or explosive devices has been opened.

The suspect will be under arrest for two months, the security service added.