UrduPoint.com

Russia's Irkutsk Region Says Death Toll From Hard Landing Of L-410 Plane Now Stands At 4

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 13th September 2021 | 12:20 AM

Russia's Irkutsk Region Says Death Toll From Hard Landing of L-410 Plane Now Stands at 4

IRKUTSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2021) The authorities of Russia's Irkutsk Region told Sputnik on Sunday that the updated death toll from the hard landing of the L-410 plane is now four, with five injured.

The passenger plane with 16 people on board made a hard landing in the taiga forest earlier in the day.

The Russian emergency services said earlier that the death toll from the incident stood at three.

"At this moment, we know that four people have died and five got injured. Rescue workers continue working at the [crash] site," a regional government spokesperson said.

Related Topics

Injured Russia Died Irkutsk SITE Sunday From Government

Recent Stories

Second Set of Projects of the 50 represents well t ..

Second Set of Projects of the 50 represents well thought-out strategy to invest ..

21 minutes ago
 NYU Abu Dhabi to mark 10th anniversary with a seri ..

NYU Abu Dhabi to mark 10th anniversary with a series of virtual activations on S ..

1 hour ago
 Expo 2020 Dubai epitomises global ambitions for a ..

Expo 2020 Dubai epitomises global ambitions for a brighter future, says UAE Amba ..

2 hours ago
 Hamriyah Free Zone Authority stand at Big Five woo ..

Hamriyah Free Zone Authority stand at Big Five woos investors with exclusive pri ..

3 hours ago
 UAE, Kenya explore prospects of enhancing economic ..

UAE, Kenya explore prospects of enhancing economic cooperation

3 hours ago
 We are committed to raising capable generations of ..

We are committed to raising capable generations of young female leaders in UAE: ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.