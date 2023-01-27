MASSAWA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2023) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday that Western media have been distorting facts while covering his tour across Sub-Saharan Africa.

"In South Africa, in Angola, and Eswatini, there were media representatives who blatantly represented the information interests of the West," Lavrov told journalists after talks in Eritrea, adding that "there have been attempts to cover our visits in a twisted, distorted way, rendering the image that the American and European media are trying to show.

"

This week, Lavrov visited South Africa, Eswatini, and Angola as a part of his tour across Sub-Saharan Africa, with Eritrea having been the final destination of the minister's tour.