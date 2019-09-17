UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2019) At least 11 civilian targets in Syria's Idlib that the United Nations claimed had been attacked by airstrikes are intact, Russia's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said at a press briefing.

"Apparently, in July this year, our UN colleagues submitted us the list of 11 locations tagged as reported and confirmed damage as they said with aerial attacks. Our military went through all of them. Even with the dual meaning of these facilities, it was not bombed neither by us nor by the Syrians," Nebenzia said on Monday.

Nebenzia, to prove his statement, demonstrated pictures made before and after the so-called attacks that did not show any damage to the objects.

On Friday, UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said that the board of Inquiry to investigate the series of incidents in which UN-supported facilities in a dozen locations in northwest Syria have been destroyed or damaged in airstrikes since late April will commence its work on September 30.

The probe was launched by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on August 1, after two-thirds of the Security Council members expressed concern over the lack of an inquiry into the incidents.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has described the UN probe as provocative in nature, saying that it was promoted by countries that are hostile to the Syrian government and the joint counterterrorism efforts it has undertaken with Russia.