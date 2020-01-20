UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Northern Fleet Says Gremyashchiy-Class Corvette Completed State Sea Trials

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 03:37 PM

Russia's Northern Fleet Says Gremyashchiy-Class Corvette Completed State Sea Trials

The Gremyashchiy-class (Project 20385) multi-purpose corvette has completed state sea trials on testing grounds of Russia's Northern Fleet, the fleets's press service said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2020) The Gremyashchiy-class (Project 20385) multi-purpose corvette has completed state sea trials on testing grounds of Russia's Northern Fleet, the fleets's press service said on Monday.

"The main corvette of Project 20385, Gremyashchiy, which is undergoing state sea trials within the Northern Fleet, has successfully completed the scheduled test program at the Northern Fleet's testing grounds and begun preparations for the inter-naval transition. In the near future, it will head to the Baltic Sea," the statement said.

The Gremyashchiy-class warship had been undergoing state trials since November 13. Currently, the corvette is located at the Northern Fleet's main base in Severomorsk.

The warship features stealth technology and is designed to carry out a variety of combat missions, including anti-ship and anti-submarine warfare. Russian President Vladimir Putin examined the vessel at the Yantar Shipyard in Kaliningrad in late October, where he was informed that Zircon hypersonic cruise missiles could potentially be placed on the warship.

Related Topics

Technology Russia Severomorsk Vladimir Putin Kaliningrad October November

Recent Stories

Tehran Excludes Possibility of Referring Nuclear D ..

1 minute ago

Karachi in urgent need of one more 500-bed childre ..

2 minutes ago

Barty roars backs to make winning start in Melbour ..

2 minutes ago

S.Koreans' individual tour to DPRK not subject to ..

2 minutes ago

Narowal Sports City Case: AC rejects NAB plea for ..

12 minutes ago

Faisal Qureshi welcomes baby boy

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.