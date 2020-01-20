(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Gremyashchiy-class (Project 20385) multi-purpose corvette has completed state sea trials on testing grounds of Russia's Northern Fleet, the fleets's press service said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2020) The Gremyashchiy-class (Project 20385) multi-purpose corvette has completed state sea trials on testing grounds of Russia's Northern Fleet, the fleets's press service said on Monday.

"The main corvette of Project 20385, Gremyashchiy, which is undergoing state sea trials within the Northern Fleet, has successfully completed the scheduled test program at the Northern Fleet's testing grounds and begun preparations for the inter-naval transition. In the near future, it will head to the Baltic Sea," the statement said.

The Gremyashchiy-class warship had been undergoing state trials since November 13. Currently, the corvette is located at the Northern Fleet's main base in Severomorsk.

The warship features stealth technology and is designed to carry out a variety of combat missions, including anti-ship and anti-submarine warfare. Russian President Vladimir Putin examined the vessel at the Yantar Shipyard in Kaliningrad in late October, where he was informed that Zircon hypersonic cruise missiles could potentially be placed on the warship.