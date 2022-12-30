UrduPoint.com

Russia's Putin Wishes Happy New Year To Several Former World Leaders - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent Christmas and New Year's greetings to some former foreign heads of state and government, among other politicians, the Kremlin said on Friday.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent Christmas and New Year's greetings to some former foreign heads of state and government, among other politicians, the Kremlin said on Friday.

"Vladimir Putin congratulated a number of former foreign heads of state and government, in particular (former Italian Prime Minister) Silvio Berlusconi, (former Armenian President) Robert Kocharian, (first Kazakh President) Nursultan Nazarbayev, (former Armenian President) Serzh Sargsyan and (former German Chancellor) Gerhard Schroeder on Christmas and the coming New Year," a message published on the Kremlin website read.

The statement added that the president did not wish New Year's greetings to the leaders of countries unfriendly to Moscow, since there are "actually no contacts" with them.

