MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2019) Russia's Sputnik news agency and radio has signed a memorandum of cooperation with Cote d'Ivoire's Agence Ivoirienne de Presse (AIP).

The pact was inked by Sputnik's head of international cooperation, Vasily Pushkov, and AIP's director general Oumou Sana Barry in the Ivorian city of Abidjan last week.

It seeks to promote media cooperation between the two nations, as well as enable the agencies to share news stories in French, launch joint projects and organize journalist exchanges.

"An equal partnership between the two news agencies will help us change for the best.

It will be a mutually enriching experience exchange," Barry said.

The Ivorian communications minister and government spokesman, Sidi Toure, echoed her sentiment, saying he expected the agencies to share experience with each other.

AIP was created in 1961 and is one of the three major state media in the West African nation. Sputnik came into being in 2014. It is a modern news agency and broadcaster with offices in key cities around the world, producing stories in over 30 languages.