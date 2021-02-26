UrduPoint.com
Russia's Sputnik Light COVID-19 Vaccine May Be Used For Revaccination- Moscow Deputy Mayor

Umer Jamshaid 29 seconds ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 02:50 PM

Russia's Sputnik Light COVID-19 Vaccine May Be Used for Revaccination- Moscow Deputy Mayor

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2021) Russia's Sputnik Light vaccine against the coronavirus may be used for renewed vaccination after studies, Moscow Deputy Mayor Anastasia Rakova said on Friday.

The light single-dose vaccine is in fact identical to the first component of the Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19, the deputy mayor explained.

"There is quite a confident hypothesis that after the first replication of vaccination, a person can develop a sufficient level of antibodies. In this study, we will check whether the sufficient level of antibodies is actually produced and whether it is possible not to be inoculated. If this hypothesis is confirmed, then Sputnik Light can be used along with Sputnik V for revaccination of those who have already been vaccinated, or for those who have recovered and their antibody level decreases, or if the initial level of antibodies was low," Rakova said, as aired on Russia's Channel One.

