Russia's Su-27 Scrambled To Intercept 2 French Air Force Fighters Over Black Sea

Russia's Su-27 Scrambled to Intercept 2 French Air Force Fighters Over Black Sea

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2020) Russian fighter jet Su-27 was scrambled to intercept two fighter-bombers Dassault Mirage 2000 of the French Air Force over the Black Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry's National Defense Control Center (NDCC) said.

According to the NDCC, on October 26, radar reconnaissance of the air defense forces of Russia's Southern Military District detected two air targets approaching the Russian state border over the Black Sea.

"To identify air targets and prevent violation of the Russian state border, a Su-27 fighter was scrambled.

The crew of the Russian fighter identified the air targets as two Mirage 2000 fighter-bombers of the French Air Force, and then escorted them over the Black Sea," the statement says.

After the turn of foreign military aircraft from the Russian border, the Russian fighter safely returned to the base. All flights of the Su-27 were performed in strict accordance with international rules for the use of airspace.

"No violations of the Russian state border were allowed," the statement says.

