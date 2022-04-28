UrduPoint.com

Russia's UEC-Saturn To Continue To Service SSJ100 Aircraft Engines - Industry Minister

Russia's United Engine Corporation Saturn (UEC-Saturn) will carry out maintenance services on the Russian-French SaM146 engines, which power the Sukhoi Superjet 100 (SSJ100) passenger planes, if the French partner, Safran, withdraws, Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov said on Thursday

"UEC, of course. This is a decision taken by us and UEC. As for the joint venture with Safran, Russian people work there," Manturov told reporters answering the question on who will maintain the engines for SSJ100.

Manturov also said that Russia had a sufficient amount of spare parts for maintenance of SSJ100 planes including 20 replacement engines.

"We mean replacement engines, which are available as a repair fund, which means that they are constantly being repaired and given to operators, and those engines, which are taken off the aircraft, are repaired.

In the absence of a replacement fund, the aircraft stays on the field as until you have that engine repaired, you cannot operate the aircraft. The replacement fund ensures uninterrupted turnover," the minister said.

The SSJ100 jet is designed by Sukhoi Civil Aircraft, a division of Russia's United Aircraft Corporation. It is designed to carry 98 passengers over a distance of about 4,400 kilometers (2,734 miles). The aircraft made its first flight in May 2008, and was put into commercial operation in 2011.

The wave of EU sanctions against Russia over its military operation in Ukraine banned sales of aircraft and their parts to Russian companies and obligated European leasing companies to retrieve all leased planes from Russia.

