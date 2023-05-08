Zakhar Prilepin, a renowned Russian writer, politician and co-chairman of the political party A Just Russia For Truth, is in hospital in a stable condition after his car was blown up in a terrorist attack, his press office said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2023) Zakhar Prilepin, a renowned Russian writer, politician and co-chairman of the political party A Just Russia For Truth, is in hospital in a stable condition after his car was blown up in a terrorist attack, his press office said on Monday.

"At the moment, Zakhar Prilepin is in hospital; his condition is stable," the press office said.

On Saturday, Prilepin's car was blown up on a highway in the Nizhny Novgorod Region. Prilepin sustained injuries, while his associate, Alexander Shubin, was killed. The writer was traveling with his youngest daughter, who got off the car several minutes before the explosion.

The main suspect in the assassination attempt, Alexander Permyakov, was apprehended by the regional police in hot pursuit later that day. He admitted during an interrogation that he had acted on the instructions of the Ukrainian special services, the Russian Investigative Committee said. Permyakov said he had planted an explosive device along the car's path and set it off remotely, the committee's statement read.

On May 8, Permyakov was charged with terrorism and illegal trafficking of explosives.