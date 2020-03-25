UrduPoint.com
Russia's Zhukovsky Airport Says Ready To Receive Fights From Coronavirus-Hit States

Sumaira FH 29 seconds ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 12:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2020) Zhukovsky International Airport near Moscow announced on Tuesday that it was ready to receive flights from foreign countries with an unfavorable COVID-19 situation, the airport's press service told Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, Russia's coronavirus response center instructed the Rostec state corporation, consumer rights watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Transport Ministry to evaluate the technical readiness of the airport to receive flights from such countries.

"If necessary, the airport is fully ready to receive flights from coronavirus-hit countries," the press service said, adding that it had already received flights from countries with unfavorable epidemiological conditions.

The press service also said that the airport was cooperating with Rospotrebnadzor and healthcare institutions dealing with the case detection.

So far, Russia has registered 495 cases of the disease. A total of 22 patients have already recovered.

