S-400 Missile System Caught In Traffic Accident Outside Moscow

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 02:50 PM

S-400 Missile System Caught in Traffic Accident Outside Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2021) A vehicle of the Russian military's seminal air-defense system ” the S-400 Triumf missile systems ”  was caught in a traffic accident on the Mozhayskoye Highway outside Moscow on Thursday.

Footage shared on social media shows a chain-reaction accident involving five vehicles ” a Kamaz truck, two passenger cars, a military traffic police minibus and an S-400 Triumf launch vehicle.

The S-400 was moving at the helm of a bigger convoy. The other five launch vehicles of the convoy seem to have put on the brakes in time. In the video, they are unharmed, a short distance away from the head vehicle.

