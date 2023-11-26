(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2023) South Korea's spy agency chief resigned Sunday, Yonhap news agency reported, as tensions soar over neighbouring North Korea's nuclear weapons and missile programmes.

President Yoon Suk Yeol accepted the resignation of National Intelligence Service director Kim Kyou-hyun, Yonhap reported, without giving further details.

Two other senior NIS officials also resigned, it added.