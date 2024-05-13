Open Menu

Indonesia Flood Death Toll Rises To 41 With 17 Missing: Disaster Agency

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 13, 2024 | 10:40 AM

Indonesia flood death toll rises to 41 with 17 missing: disaster agency

Jakarta, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) The number of people killed by flash floods and cold lava flow from a volcano in western Indonesia over the weekend has risen to 41 with 17 more missing, a local disaster agency official told AFP Monday.

"Data as of last night, we recorded 37 dead victims... But from this morning it has grown again, the figure reached 41 (dead)," Ilham Wahab, West Sumatra disaster mitigation agency official told AFP, adding rescuers were searching for 17 still missing.

Hours of heavy rain caused flooding in two districts on Sumatra island Saturday evening, threatening thousands of people after the downpours swept ash and large rocks down Mount Marapi, the most active volcano on Sumatra island.

Three were missing in Agam district and 14 in Tanah Datar, both the worst-hit areas of the flood and home to hundreds of thousands of people, Ilham said.

He could not confirm the number of locals evacuated because officials had encouraged "people to evacuate to relatives' places, which are safer".

Cold lava, also known as lahar, is volcanic material such as ash, sand and pebbles carried down a volcano's slopes by rain.

Roads in the districts were turned into muddy rivers, with mosques and houses damaged after rains inundated locals and swept vehicles into a nearby river.

Indonesia is prone to landslides and floods during the rainy season.

In 2022, about 24,000 people were evacuated and two children were killed in floods on Sumatra island, with environmental campaigners blaming deforestation caused by logging for worsening the disaster.

Related Topics

Dead Flood Vehicles Indonesia From Rains

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 May 2024

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 May 2024

2 hours ago
 DP World ILT20 Season 3 to begin from 11 January 2 ..

DP World ILT20 Season 3 to begin from 11 January 2025

20 hours ago
 Sharjah Public Library unveils interactive arts an ..

Sharjah Public Library unveils interactive arts and crafts journey at SCRF 2024

20 hours ago
 "Wonder Walks” show makes an enthralling debut a ..

"Wonder Walks” show makes an enthralling debut at SCRF 2024

20 hours ago
 Remarkable Young Minds Light up the Stage at Sharj ..

Remarkable Young Minds Light up the Stage at Sharjah Children’s Reading

20 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 May 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 May 2024

1 day ago
 Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman's visit schedule ..

Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman's visit schedule being discussed

2 days ago
 Govt decides to procurement wheat from farmers

Govt decides to procurement wheat from farmers

2 days ago
 Deputy PM to pay 4-day visit to China from Monday

Deputy PM to pay 4-day visit to China from Monday

2 days ago
 Pakistan seeks foreign investments in diverse sect ..

Pakistan seeks foreign investments in diverse sectors: PM

2 days ago

More Stories From World