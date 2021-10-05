Saakashvili Says Has 'Big Plans' for Georgian City of Kutaisi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2021) Former President of Georgia Mikheil Saakashvili, currently being held in custody at a Georgian prison, has made overtures to residents of Kutaisi, the country's former legislative capital, promising to regain the city's lost glory in a gesture of support for its mayoral candidate.

Kutaisi used to be the seat of the country's parliament during Saakashvili's tenure as president. In 2012, the parliament was brought back to the capital, Tbilisi, by the current ruling party Georgian Dream.

"Dear residents of Kutaisi! You know how fond I am of you and your city. I have big plans for you. I want you to get back the important central status and stop needing to relocate abroad," Saakashvili wrote in a prison letter, published by the tv Pirveli broadcaster.

The former president reminded the city residents that a member of his party United National Movement, Khatia Dekanoidze, is running for the mayor's office and that her victory would be his victory as well.

Meanwhile, Saakashvili's lawyer Beka Basilaya told Sputnik that his client is still drinking water during his hunger strike, which he previously declared.

Saakashvili, who fled Georgia in 2013, was detained last week after returning to the country, where he is facing several criminal charges, ahead of the municipal polls. After his arrest, Saakashvili declared a hunger strike as he considers himself a political prisoner.