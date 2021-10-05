UrduPoint.com

Saakashvili Says Has 'Big Plans' For Georgian City Of Kutaisi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 05th October 2021 | 06:40 PM

Saakashvili Says Has 'Big Plans' for Georgian City of Kutaisi

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2021) Former President of Georgia Mikheil Saakashvili, currently being held in custody at a Georgian prison, has made overtures to residents of Kutaisi, the country's former legislative capital, promising to regain the city's lost glory in a gesture of support for its mayoral candidate.

Kutaisi used to be the seat of the country's parliament during Saakashvili's tenure as president. In 2012, the parliament was brought back to the capital, Tbilisi, by the current ruling party Georgian Dream.

"Dear residents of Kutaisi! You know how fond I am of you and your city. I have big plans for you. I want you to get back the important central status and stop needing to relocate abroad," Saakashvili wrote in a prison letter, published by the tv Pirveli broadcaster.

The former president reminded the city residents that a member of his party United National Movement, Khatia Dekanoidze, is running for the mayor's office and that her victory would be his victory as well.

Meanwhile, Saakashvili's lawyer Beka Basilaya told Sputnik that his client is still drinking water during his hunger strike, which he previously declared.

Saakashvili, who fled Georgia in 2013, was detained last week after returning to the country, where he is facing several criminal charges, ahead of the municipal polls. After his arrest, Saakashvili declared a hunger strike as he considers himself a political prisoner.

Related Topics

Prisoner Water Parliament Kutaisi Tbilisi Georgia Criminals TV

Recent Stories

National Centre of Meteorology participates in WET ..

National Centre of Meteorology participates in WETEX 2021

12 minutes ago
 SCA, ADGM Regulatory Authority sign MoU to enable ..

SCA, ADGM Regulatory Authority sign MoU to enable registered entities to list sh ..

57 minutes ago
 National U19 Championship and Cup details announce ..

National U19 Championship and Cup details announced

1 hour ago
 44,793 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

44,793 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in past 24 hours: MoHAP

1 hour ago
 Thailand's consumer prices up 1.68 pct in Septembe ..

Thailand's consumer prices up 1.68 pct in September

1 hour ago
 Officers to be questioned in case budget lapses: A ..

Officers to be questioned in case budget lapses: ACS South Punjab

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.