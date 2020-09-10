VOLGOGRAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2020) The return of Mikheil Saakashvili to the politics in Georgia or some other country would likely have negative impact on that country, Russian presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday.

Saakashvili has recently said he was returning to Georgia.

He admitted that he made some mistakes during his presidency but was now ready to serve his country.

"Saakashvili has not brought any success or luck to anyone.. Saakashvili brought a big tragedy upon his country, Georgia. Saakashvili has done a lot of circus-like things ... in Ukraine, where he worked. And, in general, he has not demonstrated that his appearance in politics of any country can lead to something god for that country. Rather something bad," Peskov told reporters.