Sanctions Against President Above Limit - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2022) Imposing sanctions against a president of a country is above the limit and may result in severing diplomatic relations, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday when asked about the possibility of sanctioning US President Joe Biden.

US Democratic senators on Wednesday presented a new Russia sanctions bill that would bring "severe costs" to the Russian economy in the event of an invasion of Ukraine. The bill would entail sanctions on Russian government officials and key financial institutions, as well as "public disclosure of assets" of President Vladimir Putin and his "inner circle."

"The imposition of sanctions against the head of state and against the head of Russia, I repeat once again, is an above the limit measure that is comparable to breaking off relations," Peskov told reporters.