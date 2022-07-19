UrduPoint.com

SAS Pilots End Strike After Reaching Agreement With Airline

Umer Jamshaid Published July 19, 2022 | 11:01 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2022) The pilots' unions and Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) have reached an agreement, ending a 15-day pilot strike that had led to the cancellation of thousands of flights and caused millions of Dollars in financial damage, SAS said on Tuesday.

The conflict between the pilots' unions and SAS broke out in early June. According to the airline's estimations, 15 days of strike have affected 380,000 passengers by causing cancellation of about 3,700 flights and inflicted overall financial damage amounting to more than $145 million, with daily losses of $9.5-$12.5 million.

"I am pleased to report that we now have come to an agreement with all four pilot unions for SAS Scandinavia and the strike has ended. Finally, we can resume normal operations and fly our customers on their much longed-for summer holidays. I deeply regret that so many of our passengers have been impacted by this strike," Chief Executive Officer of the SAS Group Anko van der Werff was quoted as saying in the press release.

Under the terms of the 5.

5-year agreement SAS will reemploy 450 laid-off pilots and increase the number of flights through 2024. Furthermore, a number of efforts will be implemented to enhance the productivity of SAS pilots and increase the flexibility of seasonal operations, the statement read.

The agreement will also imply that individual airline pilots and unions will have to revoke their lawsuits against SAS. Meanwhile, Norwegian broadcaster NRK said that SAS pilots would not be able to strike again throughout the duration of the agreement.

The deal now has to be ratified by all the unions involved as well as by a US Federal court given that the company is undergoing financial restructuring in the United States, with the process to last up to several weeks. Some traffic disruptions will persist for the next few days until regular operation is resumed, the statement added.

SAS is the Nordic region's leading carrier with major hubs located in Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm. The airline performs flights to a variety of destinations in Europe, the United States and Asia.

