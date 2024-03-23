Open Menu

Saudi Arabia Distributes Dates And Iftar Meals In Cambodia During Ramadan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 23, 2024 | 12:40 PM

Saudi Arabia distributes dates and Iftar meals in Cambodia during Ramadan

Phnom Penh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) The Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance launched the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques' gift programs for distributing dates and iftar meals during Ramadan in Cambodia.

Some five tons of dates will be distributed, and more than 20,000 individuals will benefit from the programs.

Related Topics

Saudi Cambodia From Ramadan

Recent Stories

Former PCB Chairman Shaharyar Khan passes away at ..

Former PCB Chairman Shaharyar Khan passes away at 89

26 minutes ago
 Armed forces, CJCSC, Services Chiefs congratulate ..

Armed forces, CJCSC, Services Chiefs congratulate nation on Pakistan Day

32 minutes ago
 No compromise on Pakistan's sovereignty: President

No compromise on Pakistan's sovereignty: President

38 minutes ago
 Punjab govt reshuffles Six DIGs across province

Punjab govt reshuffles Six DIGs across province

59 minutes ago
 Pakistan Day Military parade underway at Parade Av ..

Pakistan Day Military parade underway at Parade Avenue in Islamabad

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 March 2024

3 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 March 2024

4 hours ago
 PCB chairman emphasises importance of merit in nat ..

PCB chairman emphasises importance of merit in national selection

15 hours ago
 Abdul Razzaq is likely to join PCB selection commi ..

Abdul Razzaq is likely to join PCB selection committee

15 hours ago
 Aiza Awan loves to perform emotional characters in ..

Aiza Awan loves to perform emotional characters in TV dramas

15 hours ago
 Azma condoles demise of DGPR cameraman

Azma condoles demise of DGPR cameraman

15 hours ago
 Senegal presidential candidates hold final rallies ..

Senegal presidential candidates hold final rallies ahead of vote

15 hours ago

More Stories From World