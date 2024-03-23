Saudi Arabia distributes dates and Iftar meals in Cambodia during Ramadan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Phnom Penh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) The Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance launched the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques' gift programs for distributing dates and iftar meals during Ramadan in Cambodia.

Some five tons of dates will be distributed, and more than 20,000 individuals will benefit from the programs.