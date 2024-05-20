Saudi Commander Of Joint Forces Receives Chief Of General Staff Of Yemeni Armed Forces
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 20, 2024 | 12:10 PM
Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) Commander of the Joint Forces and Deputy Chief of the General Staff, First Lieutenant General Mutlaq bin Salem Al-Azima, received the Chief of the General Staff of the Yemeni Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Sagheer Hammoud Aziz, in his office at the Joint Forces Command on Sunday.
The visit is part of ongoing coordination and continuous support from the coalition countries, led by the Kingdom, to achieve the desired goals and aspirations of the Yemeni people and their legitimate leadership. It also reflects the Kingdom's role in achieving security and stability in the sisterly Republic of Yemen.
