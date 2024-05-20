Open Menu

Saudi Commander Of Joint Forces Receives Chief Of General Staff Of Yemeni Armed Forces

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 20, 2024 | 12:10 PM

Saudi Commander of Joint Forces receives Chief of General Staff of Yemeni Armed Forces

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) Commander of the Joint Forces and Deputy Chief of the General Staff, First Lieutenant General Mutlaq bin Salem Al-Azima, received the Chief of the General Staff of the Yemeni Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Sagheer Hammoud Aziz, in his office at the Joint Forces Command on Sunday.

The visit is part of ongoing coordination and continuous support from the coalition countries, led by the Kingdom, to achieve the desired goals and aspirations of the Yemeni people and their legitimate leadership. It also reflects the Kingdom's role in achieving security and stability in the sisterly Republic of Yemen.

Related Topics

Yemen Visit Salem Sunday From

Recent Stories

Schools to be shut down for seven days due to heat ..

Schools to be shut down for seven days due to heatwave in Punjab

7 minutes ago
 Army Chief, Turkish FM express satisfaction over P ..

Army Chief, Turkish FM express satisfaction over Pak-Turkiye historic relations

35 minutes ago
 Iranian President Raisi, FM Abdollahian die in hel ..

Iranian President Raisi, FM Abdollahian die in helicopter crash

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 May 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 May 2024

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2024

1 day ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2024

1 day ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership table

Football: Scottish Premiership table

2 days ago
 'Can I kill someone?': Richard Gere's dilemma in ' ..

'Can I kill someone?': Richard Gere's dilemma in 'Oh, Canada'

2 days ago
 UN agency says 800,000 'forced to flee' Rafah sinc ..

UN agency says 800,000 'forced to flee' Rafah since start of Israeli operation

2 days ago
 CM lays foundation stone of ‘Nawaz Sharif IT cit ..

CM lays foundation stone of ‘Nawaz Sharif IT city’ in Lahore

2 days ago
 PBF recommends to simplify tax system, make busine ..

PBF recommends to simplify tax system, make businesses easier

2 days ago

More Stories From World