Saudi contestant showcases innovation in robotics at Stars of Science show

Jeddah/Dammam, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) Eng. Mohammed Albumijdad, a Saudi national robotics team member, is competing in the 15th season of the stars of Science show.

Representing the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Albumijdad is competing with his innovative project "Crawler Robot for Vertical Surfaces" among over 3,000 innovations.

Albumijdad, who studied mechanical engineering at King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals and holds a Master's degree in Robotics and Autonomous Intelligent Systems Engineering, said that it took him three years to develop the project, adding that the robot can walk on vertical surfaces to carry out complex tasks, such as the inspection of dams and skyscrapers, as well as detecting cracks in bridges, and cleaning hard-to-reach windows.

He pointed out that the show broadcasts every Friday at 9 pm on a host of international, regional and local broadcasters, including Alrai Alsumaria and YouTube.

He also said that the finalists will be announced in the sixth episode on October 13, and the winner will be determined through online voting.

Albumijdad expressed appreciation to the Saudi Federation for Robotics and RC sports for their continuous support, which enabled him to represent the Kingdom in several international competitions.

The Stars of Science show, an edutainment tv initiative of Qatar Foundation, aims to empower Arab innovators to develop technological solutions for their communities, benefitting people's health and lifestyles and helping to preserve the environment.