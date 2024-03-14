Saudi Crown Prince Leaves Madinah
Faizan Hashmi Published March 14, 2024 | 11:30 AM
Madinah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, Crown Prince, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, left Madinah on Thursday.
Upon departure from Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport, Saudi the Crown Prince was seen off by Governor of Madinah region Prince Salman bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz and Deputy Governor of Madinah region Prince Saud bin Khalid bin Faisal bin Abdulaziz.
During his visit to Madinah, Saudi the Crown Prince was accompanied by Minister of State and Member of the Cabinet Prince Turki bin Mohammed bin Fahd bin Abdulaziz, Minister of Sport Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki bin Faisal bin Abdulaziz, Minister of National Guard Prince Abdullah bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, Prince Saud bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Sheikh Abdullah bin Isa Al Khalifa, Minister of State and Member of the Cabinet Sheikh Saleh bin Abdulaziz Al Sheikh, Member of the Council of Senior Scholars and Advisor at the Royal Court Sheikh Dr. Saad bin Nasser Al-Shathri and other ministers.
