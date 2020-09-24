UrduPoint.com
Saudi King Salman Says In UNGA Speech He Supports US Efforts For Arab Peace With Israel

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 12:32 AM

Saudi King Salman Says in UNGA Speech He Supports US Efforts for Arab Peace With Israel

Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud said in his address to the UN General Assembly on Wednesday that he supports the US-led efforts to achieve reconciliation in the Middle East by securing peace accords between Israel and Arab states

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2020) Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud said in his address to the UN General Assembly on Wednesday that he supports the US-led efforts to achieve reconciliation in the Middle East by securing peace accords between Israel and Arab states.

"We support the efforts of the current US administration to bring about peace in the Middle East by bringing both Palestinians and the Israelis together at the negotiating table to reach a fair and comprehensive agreement," the Saudi King said.

On September 15, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain officially reconciled with Israel by signing US-brokered peace agreements at a ceremony in the White House.

The agreement signed with the UAE is a peace treaty for establishing diplomatic ties and full normalization of relations with Israel, while the agreement with Bahrain is a declaration of peace.

The accords will see the countries exchange embassies with Israel, allow direct flights, and boost commercial cooperation. The UAE became the third and Bahrain the fourth Arab state to normalize relations with Israel after Egypt in 1979 and Jordan in 1994.

US President Donald Trump has said that at least five or six more countries are at advanced stages of negotiations with Israel and may soon follow suit.

