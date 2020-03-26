UrduPoint.com
Saudi King Urges 'effective' G20 Response To Virus Crisis

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 36 seconds ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 06:35 PM

Saudi king urges 'effective' G20 response to virus crisis

Saudi Arabia's King Salman on Thursday urged G20 leaders to take "effective and coordinated" action to combat the global crisis triggered by the coronavirus pandemic, and called on them to assist developing nations

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :Saudi Arabia's King Salman on Thursday urged G20 leaders to take "effective and coordinated" action to combat the global crisis triggered by the coronavirus pandemic, and called on them to assist developing nations.

"We must have an effective and coordinated response to this pandemic and restore confidence in the global economy," the king said in his opening remarks as G20 leaders began an emergency online summit.

"It is our responsibility to extend a helping hand to developing countries and least developed countries to enable them to build their capacities and improve their infrastructure to overcome this crisis and its repercussions," he added.

