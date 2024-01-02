Saudi-Norwegian team excels in capturing Riyadh season visitors' eyes for artistic presentation

RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2024) During Riyadh Season 2023, a Saudi-Norwegian team collaborated to create an exclusive store in the Boulevard World (BLVD World), drawing in visitors successfully.

The FINOX store showcases artistic works by creatively capturing visitors' eyes using advanced modern technology and transforming them into memorable art pieces. The store's concept is based on the idea that devices can capture the iris, which is a distinct genetic identifier.

The iris contains distinctive patterns of lines, dots, and formations in exquisite colors.

The eye images are printed on walls, pendants, and murals, displaying a range of colors in the eye's fingerprint, such as deep blue, emerald green, and warm brown.

Additionally, these artworks can be delivered to the visitor's home within a week. The store employs state-of-the-art, high-resolution technologies to capture details with exceptional clarity. They also utilize various image-processing techniques to give them a professional look.