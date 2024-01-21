Saudi Vice Foreign Minister meets with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bolivia

KAMPALA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2024) Saudi Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Eng. Waleed bin Abdulkarim El-Khereiji met on Saturday with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bolivia, Celinda Sosa Lunda, on the sidelines of the 19th Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Summit in the Ugandan capital, Kampala.

Both sides discussed ties between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Bolivia and ways to strengthen and develop them to serve their common interests, in addition to exchanging views on topics of mutual concern.

The Director General of the Office of the Vice Foreign Minister, Mutashar Al-Enezi, was also present at the meeting.