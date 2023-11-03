Open Menu

SCO Deputy SG Meets With Member Of Eurasian Economic Commission Board

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 03, 2023 | 09:45 PM

SCO Deputy SG meets with member of Eurasian Economic Commission Board

Deputy Secretary-General of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), Sohail Khan met with Arzybek Kozhoshev, Member of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission – Minister in charge of Energy and Infrastructure

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) Deputy Secretary-General of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), Sohail Khan met with Arzybek Kozhoshev, Member of the board of the Eurasian Economic Commission – Minister in charge of Energy and Infrastructure.

During a meeting held in Tashkent on the sidelines of the SCO Transport Forum, the sides discussed topical issues of interaction between the SCO Secretariat and the Eurasian Economic Commission in the field of transportation, according to the SCO Secretariat here.

The discussion took place in the context of the results of the SCO Heads of Government (Prime Ministers) Meeting in Bishkek last week.

