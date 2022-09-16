SCO Ready to Work With Other Countries to Ensure Food Security at Regional, Global Levels

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2022) The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) is ready to work with other countries to ensure food security at the regional and global levels, the heads of SCO member states said in a joint statement.

"We express our readiness to continue to work jointly with other countries to ensure food security at the regional and global levels," the statement says.