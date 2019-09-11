(@FahadShabbir)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2019) The 2020 UN Climate Change Conference will be held in the Scottish port city of Glasgow from November 9-19 next year, the UK Foreign Office announced on Tuesday.

"The event in Glasgow next year will be the UN's 26th climate change conference, and bring together over 30,000 delegates from around the world, including climate experts, business leaders and citizens to agree ambitious action to tackle climate change," the Foreign Office said in a statement.

A group of countries, which choose the place where the summit will be held, have officially backed the United Kingdom, the statement noted.

"This follows the PM's [Prime Minister Boris Johnson's] commitment at the G7 Summit in Biarritz to ensure that the COP26 Summit addresses both climate change and biodiversity as two sides of the same coin," the ministry added.

The summit, which will be held five years since the groundbreaking 2015 Paris climate agreement, will test the international commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions.