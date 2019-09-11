UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Scotland's Glasgow To Host UN Climate Summit 2020 - UK Foreign Office

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 11th September 2019 | 01:10 AM

Scotland's Glasgow to Host UN Climate Summit 2020 - UK Foreign Office

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2019) The 2020 UN Climate Change Conference will be held in the Scottish port city of Glasgow from November 9-19 next year, the UK Foreign Office announced on Tuesday.

"The event in Glasgow next year will be the UN's 26th climate change conference, and bring together over 30,000 delegates from around the world, including climate experts, business leaders and citizens to agree ambitious action to tackle climate change," the Foreign Office said in a statement.

A group of countries, which choose the place where the summit will be held, have officially backed the United Kingdom, the statement noted.

"This follows the PM's [Prime Minister Boris Johnson's] commitment at the G7 Summit in Biarritz to ensure that the COP26 Summit addresses both climate change and biodiversity as two sides of the same coin," the ministry added.

The summit, which will be held five years since the groundbreaking 2015 Paris climate agreement, will test the international commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Related Topics

World Foreign Office United Nations Business Biarritz Paris Same Glasgow United Kingdom November Gas 2015 2020 Event From Agreement

Recent Stories

UAE beat Malaysia 2-1 in FIFA World Cup Asian qual ..

3 hours ago

Future Manufacturing Summit highlights region&#039 ..

3 hours ago

Mauritanian Chief of Staff visits Wahat Al Karama

4 hours ago

Minister of Climate Change visits Dubai’s Waterf ..

4 hours ago

UAE President receives message from President of K ..

4 hours ago

Hazza bin Zayed briefed on latest initiatives of A ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.