Scottish Police Discover Suspicious Device Near Polling Station, 1 Man Arrested

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2019) A 48-year old man has been arrested by the Lanarkshire Police Division after a suspicious device was discovered on the ground floor of an apartment building that was due to be used as a polling station during Thursday's general election police reported.

"Police in Motherwell have arrested a 48-year-old man in connection with a suspicious device found on the ground floor of Glen Tower flats, Motherwell around 1am on Thursday, 12 December, 2019," chief inspector Mark Leonard said in a post on the Lanarkshire Police Division's Facebook page.

Police carried out a controlled explosion as a precaution on the device.

The polling station due to be in the Glen Tower apartment building has remained closed throughout Thursday. An alert posted on the North Lanarkshire Council's website instructed voters to use another polling station located in a nearby elementary school.

A police investigation is underway.

Polling stations in the United Kingdom are open from 07:00 GMT until 22:00 GMT, as citizens cast their vote in the first December general election in the country since 1923. After polls close, votes will be tallied throughout the night until a result is reached in the early hours of Friday morning.