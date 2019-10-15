Searches in Money Laundering Case Against FBK Are Underway Across Russia - Investigators

Searches related to the money laundering probe against the Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK) are underway in 30 federal subjects across Russia, the Russian Investigative Committee's spokeswoman, Svetlana Petrenko, said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2019) Searches related to the money laundering probe against the Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK) are underway in 30 federal subjects across Russia, the Russian Investigative Committee's spokeswoman, Svetlana Petrenko, said on Tuesday.

The Investigative Committee opened in August a criminal investigation into the FBK's laundering of around 1 billion rubles ($15.3 million), obtained via criminal means.

"Today, as part of the preliminary probe, searches in organization's headquarters and at places of residence of several staffers of FBK's regional departments are underway in 30 subjects. Items and documents that are of relevance for the investigation are being seized," Petrenko said.

Some FBK employees have been summoned for questioning.

Petrenko also noted that a court had blocked, following a request by the Investigative Committee, FBK bank accounts over receiving money from abroad.