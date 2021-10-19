(@FahadShabbir)

MONTEVIDEO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2021) The second batch of Russia's Sputnik Light coronavirus vaccine may arrive in Nicaragua by the end of October, Pyotr Pankratov, the Russian trade representative in the country, told Sputnik.

"Perhaps it will arrive this month," Pankratov said, without naming a specific date.

The first consignment of Sputnik Light was delivered to Nicaragua on October 15.

Nicaragua began vaccinating its population in March. In addition to the Russian vaccine, Covishield and AstraZeneca medicines obtained through the Covax mechanism are used.

The Sputnik Light single-component COVID-19 vaccine (the first component of the Sputnik V vaccine) is not only being used independently, but is also being studied in combination with medicines from other manufacturers.