Second Flight Carrying Nearly 200 Afghan Allies Arrives in US - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2021) A second flight carrying Afghan nationals who worked with US forces arrived in the US on Monday, US State Secretary Antony Blinken said, adding that two flights brought to the US around 400 people.

"The first flight of Operation Allies Refuge arrived in the United States on Friday, the second flight arrived early this morning together transporting around 400 people. And those flights will continue," he said.