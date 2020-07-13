UrduPoint.com
Second Phase Of Tests Of Russia's COVID-19 Vaccine To Last Until July 28 - Institute

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 13th July 2020 | 04:20 PM

Second Phase of Tests of Russia's COVID-19 Vaccine to Last Until July 28 - Institute

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2020) The second phase of tests of Russia's vaccine against COVID-19 will last until July 28, and after that the Gamaleya Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology will submit documents for registration, Director Alexander Gintsburg told Sputnik on Monday.

According to the head of the Gamaleya Institute, the first stage of clinical trials has been completed, and now the institute is proceeding to the second phase, due to confirm the efficiency of the vaccine.

"This phase should be completed ... on July 28. After that we will submit a dossier for registration, we have already started gathering documents," Gintsburg said.

The head of the research institute expressed hope that "a small amount" of the vaccine would be available to civilians in the middle of August, and private companies would start producing vaccines in the beginning or the middle of September.

Gintsburg also expressed the belief that the vaccine would not be available in pharmacies in the near future. The Gamaleya Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology hopes that Russians will be able to get vaccinated in health care facilities for free, the director added.

