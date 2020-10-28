Secretary-General Bids Farewell to the Permanent Representative of Iraq to OIC at the End of his Term

The Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef Al-Othaimeen, received in his office at OIC headquarters in Jeddah on October 27, 2020, Mr. Mukhlis Ali Rajab, on the occasion of the end of his term as Consul General of the Republic of Iraq in Jeddah and the Permanent Representative to the OIC

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020) The Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef Al-Othaimeen, received in his office at OIC headquarters in Jeddah on October 27, 2020, Mr.

Mukhlis Ali Rajab, on the occasion of the end of his term as Consul General of the Republic of Iraq in Jeddah and the Permanent Representative to the OIC.



The Secretary-General expressed his appreciation for the efforts made by the Permanent Representative, wishing him success in his future duties.

For his part, Mr.

Mukhlis expressed his thanks for the support he received from OIC General Secretariat that facilitated his mission.