Security Council To Vote Saturday On Immediate Gaza Ceasefire: Sources
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 22, 2024 | 10:40 PM
United Nations, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) The Security Council will vote Saturday on a new draft resolution that seeks an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, diplomats said, but the United States has indicated it may veto it.
The vote will come a day after the United States put forward a text on the need for a ceasefire that was vetoed by Russia and China and opposed by Arab states, which said it was not explicit enough in pressuring Israel.
The vote on the resolution, led in part by Algeria, the Arab nation currently on the 15-member Security Council, is expected at 10 am (1400 GMT), three diplomats said.
The draft resolution, seen by AFP, "demands an immediate ceasefire" for the ongoing Muslim holy month of Ramadan that leads "to a permanent sustainable ceasefire" respected by all sides.
It also demands both the "immediate and unconditional" release of hostages seized in the October 7 attack by fighter group and humanitarian access in the battered Gaza Strip.
Three European nations -- Malta, Slovenia and Switzerland -- are co-sponsoring the resolution, along with Mozambique, Guyana and Sierra Leone.
abd/sct/md/
Recent Stories
PCB chairman emphasises importance of merit in national selection
Abdul Razzaq is likely to join PCB selection committee
Aiza Awan loves to perform emotional characters in TV dramas
Azma condoles demise of DGPR cameraman
Senegal presidential candidates hold final rallies ahead of vote
Flag change on new England football kit causes uproar
Planning minister calls for 'proactive approach' in disaster management
LHC says factories' power disconnections should be cut off for causing pollution
HDA warns housing schemes to pay due charges in seven days
Berlin says German FA lacks 'patriotism' for dropping Adidas
Man dies as kite string slit his throat in Faisalabad
New DIG Mirpurkhas range vows to eliminate crime
More Stories From World
-
'Good boy!' Dogs do understand us, says new study2 minutes ago
-
US House passes government funding, sparking Republican mutiny42 minutes ago
-
Russia, China veto US Security Council bid on Gaza 'ceasefire'42 minutes ago
-
Senegal presidential candidates hold final rallies ahead of vote50 minutes ago
-
Berlin says German FA lacks 'patriotism' for dropping Adidas51 minutes ago
-
EU eyes tariffs to 'choke off' Russian grain sales50 minutes ago
-
Malaysia rejects chance to host 2026 Commonwealth Games over costs1 hour ago
-
'Good boy!' Dogs do understand us, says new study1 hour ago
-
Senegal presidential candidates hold final rallies ahead of vote2 hours ago
-
Russian strikes badly damage Ukraine's largest hydro plant2 hours ago
-
WHO sounds alarm on DR Congo health crisis2 hours ago
-
Missile attack cut power to Ukraine's Kharkiv: mayor2 hours ago