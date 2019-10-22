UrduPoint.com
Security Personnel Holding Strike At Brussels Airport, Screening Time Increased

Tue 22nd October 2019 | 06:20 PM

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2019) Employees of security firms are holding a strike in Brussels on Tuesday, which has already led to queues at the airport, as the waiting time to go through security screening has increased, the airport's administration said.

"22 October we expect longer waiting times at security screening due to a National industrial action of the Security Sector. Advice to our passengers: leave for the airport well ahead of your departure time," the statement, published on Twitter, said.

According to the RTL broadcaster, delays with security checks have been also registered at the Charleroi airport, where several passengers even failed to reach their boarding gate on time.

Additionally, security companies held a protest in front of the NATO headquarters, which is a short drive from the international airport.

Belgian labor unions require employers to improve working conditions. Last week, negotiations between the parties were interrupted, but are expected to resume on Wednesday. If they fail, the labor unions threaten to hold new strikes at airports.

