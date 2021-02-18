UrduPoint.com
Senior Chinese Diplomat To Visit Qatar, Uganda, Zambia And Kuwait

Faizan Hashmi 55 seconds ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 04:36 PM

BEIJING (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :Senior Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi will visit Qatar, Uganda, Zambia and Kuwait at the invitation of the governments of the four countries, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said Thursday.

Yang, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee, will pay the official visits from Feb. 19 to 23, Hua said at a regular press briefing.

