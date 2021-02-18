Senior Chinese diplomat to visit Qatar, Uganda, Zambia and Kuwait

Senior Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi will visit Qatar, Uganda, Zambia and Kuwait at the invitation of the governments of the four countries, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said Thursday

BEIJING (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :Senior Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi will visit Qatar, Uganda, Zambia and Kuwait at the invitation of the governments of the four countries, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said Thursday.

Yang, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee, will pay the official visits from Feb. 19 to 23, Hua said at a regular press briefing.