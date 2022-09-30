UrduPoint.com

Senior US Official to Discuss Ukraine, China During Trip to Europe, Mideast - State Dept.

US Under Secretary of State Uzra Zeya will visit the Middle East and Europe over the weekend and next week to discuss Ukraine, Russia, China and other pressing issues, the State Department said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2022) US Under Secretary of State Uzra Zeya will visit the middle East and Europe over the weekend and next week to discuss Ukraine, Russia, China and other pressing issues, the State Department said on Friday.

"In Geneva October 3-5, Under Secretary Zeya will raise US priorities related to the 51st session of the UN Human Rights Council, including the dire consequences of the Kremlin's war against Ukraine and ongoing human rights violations in (China's) Xinjiang," the statement said. "She will also meet with representatives of international organizations and governments to discuss US humanitarian assistance, global migration challenges and human rights.

Zeya will also visit Qatar to meet with local officials and reiterate the United States' appreciation for the long-standing friendship between the two countries, the release said.

Zeya will highlight strong, ongoing cooperation with Qatar on various issues, including on Afghanistan, but will also discuss human trafficking, advancing labor reforms and other human rights issues ahead of Qatar hosting the 2022 World Cup in football.

The US diplomat will finish her trip by visiting Poland, where she will participate in OSCE's Warsaw Human Dimension Conference, the statement said.

"As part of this visit, she will also meet with European partners from international organizations and civil society groups, as well as Polish officials from sub-national and national levels, to discuss humanitarian assistance, human rights and combating human trafficking," the statement added.

