CNICs issuance, renewal: Naqvi vows to start facility at UC level

The interior minister has directed to finalize a plan in this regard at the earliest.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 17th, 2024) Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Friday announced that the facility for the issuance and renewal of identity cards will be made available at the Union Council level across Pakistan.

He made these remarks while visiting NADRA headquarters in Islamabad on Friday.

He said biometric machines will also be installed at the Union Council level.

The Interior Minister also sought a plan to enhance the ID card system, making it foolproof, fast-tracked and more effective.

Referring to his visits to NADRA centers and the difficulties faced by the people, he said a plan should be made to facilitate the visitors to NADRA centers.

The Interior Minister directed to increase NADRA centers in six major cities including Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Quetta, Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

Mohsin Naqvi gave directions to eliminate fake identity card mafia through effective actions.

The Interior Minister visited NADRA operational room where he was briefed about the digital monitoring system of NADRA centers.