Shaheen Shah Afridi Appears In 50th Edition Of PCB Podcast
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 17, 2024 | 12:38 PM
Shaheen had a stellar series against Ireland, finishing as the standout bowler with seven wickets.
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 17th, 2024) Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi was a special guest on the 50th edition of the PCB Podcast, which marks a significant milestone as the podcast was launched in September 2019.
In this latest episode, which is available here for viewing and free downloading for editorial purposes, the lanky left-arm speedster candidly discusses his cricket journey, including:
His early days as the youngest of seven brothers and his family’s survival through terrorism
Transition from being a youngster in the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2018 to becoming one of the fiercest present-day fast bowlers
The impact of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019 on his career, including his outstanding performance against Bangladesh with a six-fer at Lord’s
His current fitness and form following a career-threatening injury in 2022
Player of the match performances against India (three for 31 in Dubai) and Bangladesh (four for 22) in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 and 2022, respectively, and the subsequent heartbreaks
Chances in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 and the team environment, emphasising playing for the star and logo on the chest rather than the name and number at the back of the shirt
Bowling with Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf, and the importance of collective performances
Expectations from fans and supporters in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 and beyond
Shaheen had a stellar series against Ireland, finishing as the standout bowler with seven wickets.
During the second T20I on Sunday, Shaheen reached a milestone of 300 wickets in international cricket, becoming the 12th Pakistan bowler to achieve this feat. The other 11 are: Wasim Akram (916), Waqar Younis (789), Imran Khan (544), Shahid Afridi (538), Saqlain Mushtaq (496), Saeed Ajmal (447), Shoaib Akhtar (438), Umar Gul (427), Abdul Razzaq (388), Abdul Qadir (368), and Mushtaq Ahmed (346).
The 24-year-old, who has represented Pakistan in 146 international matches since his debut in April 2018, is now focused on the upcoming four-T20I series against England, scheduled from May 22-30, and the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, set to be held in the United States and Caribbean countries from June 1-29.
Recent Stories
SC to take up suo moto case on Vawda’s press conference today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 May 2024
Ukraine trying to 'stabilise' front as Russia pushes northeast
SPSC announces final results of Combined Competitive Examination 2020
Slovak PM is able to speak few sentences in serious condition
Agriculture dept using all resources to obtain cotton sowing target
Tunisia president blasts foreign criticism of arrests
Court seeks arguments in PTI founder's bail plea
'Good neighbour': The small-town Slovak writer suspected of PM shooting
Russia expels UK defence attache in tit-for-tat move
Court reserves verdict in PTI founder's acquittal plea
More Stories From Sports
-
Pakistan, Turkmenistan to face off in Central Asian Volleyball League13 hours ago
-
Alaphilippe wins Giro 12th stage, Pogacar holds race lead13 hours ago
-
'Rappers and yodellers': Nagelsmann strikes balance in Euro 2024 squad15 hours ago
-
Hyderabad, Karachi triumph in Sindh Judo Sports League finals at SAU15 hours ago
-
Man City's Ederson out of Premier League climax and FA Cup final15 hours ago
-
President PTF meets Chairman Air Sial for promotion of tennis in Pakistan16 hours ago
-
McIlroy shares early lead at emotionally testing PGA Championship17 hours ago
-
Minister affirms support for hosting fourth T20 Blind Cricket World Cup in Karachi18 hours ago
-
'Rappers and yodellers': Nagelsmann strikes balance in Euro 2024 squad18 hours ago
-
Sindh Sports Minister rates Pakistan among top teams in world of Blind Cricket18 hours ago
-
PFF NC attends AFC Congress in Thailand18 hours ago
-
Pakistan team intensifies training ahead of FIH Nation’s Cup19 hours ago