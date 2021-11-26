Senior US Official to Visit Guatemala Next Week to Inaugurate Migration Resource Center

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2021) US Under Secretary of State for Civilian Security, Democracy and Human Rights Uzra Zeya will head to Guatemala next week for meetings with government officials and to inaugurate a new Migration Resource Center, the US State Department said in a release on Friday.

"Under Secretary of State for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights Uzra Zeya will visit Guatemala City, Antigua, and Quetzaltenango during her November 28 - December 1 visit to Guatemala," the release said. "She will represent the US government at the annual meeting of the Comprehensive Regional Protection and Solutions Framework (MIRPS) and inaugurate a Migration Resource Center (MRC) in Quetzaltenango, which will provide protection services and referrals to vulnerable migrants.

"

During her stay in Guatemala City, Zeya will meet with government, civil society and private sector leaders and will visit US government-funded programs, the release said.

"Through these engagements, Under Secretary Zeya will underscore the United States' commitment to working with Guatemalan partners to address the root causes of irregular migration, advance the rule of law, and provide protection services to vulnerable migrants, refugees and asylum seekers," the release added.