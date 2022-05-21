Senior US Official to Visit UK, Norway for Meetings With Military Leaders - Pentagon

UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid Published May 21, 2022 | 12:21 AM

US Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks will visit the United Kingdom, Germany and Norway to meet with military and government leaders, Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2022) US Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks will visit the United Kingdom, Germany and Norway to meet with military and government leaders, Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby said on Friday.

"Dr.

Hicks will depart for an overseas trip on Sunday to meet with senior military and government leaders in Norway, the United Kingdom as well as the US European command, and US Africa Command leaders in Germany," Kirby said during a press briefing.

Kirby noted that during her visit, Hicks will work to boost ties and reinforce the importance of having closer ties with allies and partners to counter strategic competitors like Russia and China.

