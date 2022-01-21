UrduPoint.com

Serbia Backs Out Of Controversial Rio Tinto Lithium Mine: PM

Faizan Hashmi Published January 21, 2022 | 12:55 AM

Serbian authorities have abandoned plans to build a controversial lithium mine, the prime minister said Thursday, following weeks of protests against the project set to be built by Rio Tinto

Belgrade, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :Serbian authorities have abandoned plans to build a controversial lithium mine, the prime minister said Thursday, following weeks of protests against the project set to be built by Rio Tinto.

"Serbia has fulfilled all demands from the environmental protests and has put an end to Rio Tinto in the Republic of Serbia," said Serbian premier Ana Brnabic during a televised address.

