BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2020) The Serbian government has revoked its decision to expel Montenegrin Ambassador to Serbia Tarzan Milosevic at the request of Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic said on Sunday.

Serbia declared Milosevic persona non grata on Saturday in a tit-for-tat to Montenegro unilaterally expelling Serbian Ambassador Vladimir Bozovic.

According to the Serbian prime minister, Vucic held a meeting with her and Serbian Foreign Minister Nikola Selakovic earlier on Sunday, during which he said that "life is more important than diplomatic conventions" and that "the time has come to fix the relations with Montenegro.

"The president asked us to re-consider the foreign ministry's decision. We also consulted with the representatives of Serbs in Montenegro, who supported this. That is why at this meeting we decided that Serbia would unilaterally withdraw its decision to expel Montenegro's Ambassador from Serbia," Brnabic said.

On Saturday, the Montenegrin Foreign Ministry declared Bozovic persona non grata, accusing him of interference in the internal affairs of Montenegro and behavior that is incompatible with the standards of diplomatic service.