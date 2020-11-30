UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Serbia Calls Back Decision To Expel Montenegro's Ambassador - Prime Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 02:00 AM

Serbia Calls Back Decision to Expel Montenegro's Ambassador - Prime Minister

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2020) The Serbian government has revoked its decision to expel Montenegrin Ambassador to Serbia Tarzan Milosevic at the request of Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic said on Sunday.

Serbia declared Milosevic persona non grata on Saturday in a tit-for-tat to Montenegro unilaterally expelling Serbian Ambassador Vladimir Bozovic.

According to the Serbian prime minister, Vucic held a meeting with her and Serbian Foreign Minister Nikola Selakovic earlier on Sunday, during which he said that "life is more important than diplomatic conventions" and that "the time has come to fix the relations with Montenegro.

"

"The president asked us to re-consider the foreign ministry's decision. We also consulted with the representatives of Serbs in Montenegro, who supported this. That is why at this meeting we decided that Serbia would unilaterally withdraw its decision to expel Montenegro's Ambassador from Serbia," Brnabic said.

On Saturday, the Montenegrin Foreign Ministry declared Bozovic persona non grata, accusing him of interference in the internal affairs of Montenegro and behavior that is incompatible with the standards of diplomatic service.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Vladimir Putin Serbia Sunday From Government

Recent Stories

UAE condemns assassination of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh

16 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Saudi Deputy FM

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed meeting of Higher Committee Ove ..

1 hour ago

Ministry of Justice creates special federal courts ..

3 hours ago

Saud bin Rashid Al Mu’alla Charitable and Humani ..

4 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler inspects development projects in Al ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.