Serbia Demands KFOR Peacekeepers React To Police Violence In Northern Kosovo

Wed 13th October 2021

The NATO-led Kosovo Force (KFOR) peacekeeping mission should react to the violence of the Kosovar police against Serbs during unrest in the northern part of the self-proclaimed republic, the chief of the Serbian government's office for Kosovo and Metohija said on Wednesday

Earlier in the day, civil unrest broke out in the Serb area of the city of Kosovska Mitrovica, allegedly over actions by Kosovar law enforcement officers. According to local media, residents blocked several streets after the police raided pharmacies and retail locations, demanding paperwork for their goods and customs declarations. The police used flashbang grenades and teargas against the protesters.

At least 10 people have been hospitalized, including one in life-threatening condition.

"We are calling for KFOR to react immediately to what is going on. If they do not do that, there are those who can," Petar Petkovic told a special briefing, showing photo and video evidence of the Kosovar police's actions.

The official also urged the Serbs living in Kosovo to keep calm and not respond to provocations.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic is reported to have departed to the Serbian town of Raska, near the administrative line between central Serbia and northern Kosovo, to meet with Kosovo Serbs.

