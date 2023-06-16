UrduPoint.com

Serbia's Red Cross Sending Humanitarian Aid To Regions Affected By Flooding - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published June 16, 2023 | 06:30 PM

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) The Red Cross of Serbia has sent six tonnes of humanitarian aid to the central, southern and southeastern areas of the country affected by flooding caused by heavy rains, local media reported on Friday.

The Republic Hydrometeorological Institute of Serbia warned about heavy rains expected on Friday across most of the country, adding that in some places, water could rise up to 40 millimeters within 12 hours.

The Red Cross of Serbia has sent six tonnes of humanitarian aid to the households in the towns of Jagodina, Rekovac, Krusevac, Kursumlija, Svilajnac, Despotovac and Sokobanja affected by the flooding. The packages include food and hygiene supplies, household disinfectants, raincoats and rubber boots, kits for cleaning after floods, 1,500-liter tanks of drinking water and equipment for drying wet walls, Radio Television of Serbia reported.

The organization has sent over 11 tonnes of humanitarian aid to 11 cities and regions of Serbia since late May due to flooding, the report said.

The Serbian Interior Ministry said earlier in the day that emergency response groups had evacuated 75 people from flooded areas and that a state of emergency was introduced in 39 cities and regions of the country. Local emergency agencies reported that flood water entered the basement of a hospital in the city of Kragujevac, destroyed a bridge near the village of Adrani, blocked an arterial road near the city of Cacvak, covered farmland and damaged multiple residential buildings and infrastructure all over the country.

