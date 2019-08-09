Serial Production Of PD-14 Engines For MC-21 Airliners To Start In 2020 - Manufacturer
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 12:19 PM
Serial production of the brand new Russian-made PD-14 engines will begin in 2020, Sergey Popov, the managing director of JSC UEC-Perm Engines (part of United Engine Corporation), told reporters
"Engine 19 will be the first engine in serial production.
We are to start serial production [of the engine] next year and manufacture it in 2020-2021," Popov said.
The PD-14 engine was developed in a cooperation of the UEC enterprises for the Irkut MC-21-300 narrow-body twin-engine jet with the use of the latest technologies and materials.
This is the first completely Russian-made turbofan engine for civil aviation since the 1980s. The MC-21 aircraft is currently being tested with Pratt & Whitney PW1400G engines.